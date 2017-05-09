Ambode Governor orders VIOs out of Lagos roads – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Eagle Online
|
Ambode Governor orders VIOs out of Lagos roads
Pulse Nigeria
The Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) is a directorate in the Lagos state ministry of transportation. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · A Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) play. A Vehicle Inspection Officer …
Ambode preaches on politics and service, as Bishop endorses him for second term
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!