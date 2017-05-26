Ambode inaugurates emergency response unit in Lekki

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday promised to take the protection of lives and property as major priority of his administration by improving emergency services.

The governor made the promise at the inauguration of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit in Lekki.

He said the unit was positioned to effectively coordinate, receive and respond to distress calls.

LASEMA has three respond units located at Cappa in Oshodi, Command and Control unit in Alausa and Lekki, Lagos State.

The units at Ikorodu and Badagry are under construction.

Ambode, who was represented by Oluseye Oladejo, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, said that the new dispatch centre was in continuation of the promise to promote safety and emergency management.

He said his administration was concerned about safety and security of lives and property.

Amobode added that the Lekki Response Unit was strategically located to facilitate quick response to emergencies on the waterways and for proximity to coastal areas.

“The government has also scaled up the activities of its Monitoring and Surveillance Unit to further equip them to prevent and militate against unnecessary loss of lives and properties.

“A paradigm shift from the orthodox strategy of waiting for emergency to occur and respond,” he said.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said the inauguration of the unit was an indication that the government was committed to prompt response to emergencies.

He said that the agency in the last one year had responded to numerous fire incidents, road accidents, flooding and gas explosions, among others.

Tiamiyu also acknowledged the support of the governor, who he said had continued to motivate those who respond promptly to emergencies.

