Ambode insists Danfo buses will be banned in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has insisted that his administration will not rescind its earlier decision to ban Yellow buses, also known as “Danfo.” Speaking at the May Day rally held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday, the governor stressed that a mega city like Lagos deserves a better means of transportation. Dispelling fears […]

Ambode insists Danfo buses will be banned in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

