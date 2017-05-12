Ambode launches free public WiFi

Lagos State government yesterday launched free public Wi-Fi at parks and gardens in its resolve to achieve its smart mega city status.

The initiative was kick-started at popular Ndubuisi Kkanu Park,Alausa, Ikeja, while others are expected to follow suit, according to the state government.

The launch of the initiative is part of activities to mark the 50 year anniversary of the creation of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode said the provision of the free Wi-Fi was part of his administration’s effort to make the state work for all and sundry.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. OlufemiOdubiyi, the governor stressed that the increased in patronage of parks and gardens spread across the state has prompted the government to equip the centres with free Wi-Fi to serve the needs of visitors to the parks.

“Parks and Gardens are established to provide conducive environment for recreation and relaxation activities. As you relax and enjoy the recreational facilities in these parks, we are making it possible for you to access your mail, browse and search the internet on your tablets, smart phones and laptops via a reliable public Wi-Fi,”Ambode said, adding that the number of gardens and parks in the state has increased with the opening of the Badagry Recreation Park, recently.

A statement endorsed by the Chief Public Affairs Officer, Ministry of Science and Technology, Bolarinwa Yusuf, explained that the governor urged the people of the state to make judicious use of the newly launched portal known as “Citizens Gate”, a platform designed by the government to bridge the communication gap between the citizens and the government.

The post Ambode launches free public WiFi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

