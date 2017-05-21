Ambode Making Life Stress-free For Lagosians – Mamora

…Endorses Governor For Second Term A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Senator representing Lagos East at the Senate, Olorunnimbe Mamora has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for his sterling performance in office within two years, saying that the infrastructures put in place by the Governor have greatly contributed to reduction of stress for the people and increase productivity. Speaking on Friday during the commissioning of eight roads newly upgraded in Kosofe Local Government by the State Government, Mamora said the springing up of critical infrastructures in all sectors and sections of the State, apart from its positive implication for trade and commerce, would equally save the people from stress and hypertension, as well as lead to increase in productivity. The newly inaugurated roads are Omotayo Banwo, Kola Iyaomolere, Omotayo Close, Adetunji Adegbite Street, Ogun Street, Goodluck Street and Prince Oyewunmi Street.

