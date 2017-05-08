Ambode Orders VIOs Out Of Lagos Roads

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered the state’s Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs out of Lagos roads with immediate effect.

According to reports, since last week, the VIOs, under the Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, had left all Lagos roads on the order of Ambode.

Government sources said the governor ordered the VIOs out of the road for retraining as a result of public complaints and in a bid to reposition the outfit.

A source disclosed that the story carried by a national daily recently which alleged that the VIOs burnt the vehicle of a motorist arrested had not gone down well with the governor who would not tolerate unruliness in his administration.

Asides this, some complaints about supposed high-handedness and over-zealousness of some VIOs were other reasons the governor ordered them out of Lagos roads until further instruction.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ambode Orders VIOs Out Of Lagos Roads appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

