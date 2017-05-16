Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode ‘permanently’ bans VIO in Lagos – Premium Times

Posted on May 16, 2017


Ambode 'permanently' bans VIO in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday put to rest the uncertainty concerning the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, on Lagos roads, stating categorically that he has asked them to stay off the roads permanently. Governor …

