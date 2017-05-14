Ambode Pledges to Refurbish Lagos Lawn Tennis Club

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has said the state government will continue to invest in youths sport and recreational facilities in the state.

Speaking at the Commemoration of Lagos at 50 at the Lagos lawn Tennis Club, ( LLTC )the governor hinted that plans are underway to refurbish sport facilities at the major social clubs in the state including the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

Represented by the Honourable Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, the governor who recalled that the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club is as old as state said a lot of efforts from philanthropists and well meaning Nigerians have kept the age long edifice and its sport infrastructure.

He however hinted that “in the spirit of celebrating the state at fifty, the state government plans to take up major projects in all the first 50 major social clubs in the state. This will further give opportunity to the government to have direct impact in the social and well being of the state residents.”

According to the President of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Barrister Rotimi Edu, celebrating Lagos @ 50 cele “is also our own celebration at Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. This is due to the long and robust historical ties between LLTC and Lagos.

He mentioned that “we are even happier that the Governor’s Cup, the international ITF grade tournament which is our club’s flagship competition, is sponsored faithfully by the State with significant improvements every year.”

Recall that some127 years ago, when Lord Frederick Lugard, the first President of our club, and his successors who were colonial governors-general when Lagos was the seat of what would later become modern Nigeria, lived right across our old club house.

“It is on record that over the past century and more, and till this day, the successive administrators as well as military and civilian governors of Lagos State have been veritable partners in progress with the LLTC in the development of the game of tennis.”

Represented by LLTC Vice President Prince Gbenga Lufade, Edu reiterated that the club’s commitment to the development of tennis amongst the youths and to optimize the potentials of the game as a formidable tourist attraction and foreign exchange earner.

“LLTC has launched a Youth Tennis Foundation and we are seeking the support of Lagos State in the area of provision of land space for the realization of the project,” he added.

The post Ambode Pledges to Refurbish Lagos Lawn Tennis Club appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

