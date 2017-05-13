Ambode’s group lauds party caucus leader

Strike Team for Ambode, STA, Alimosho chapter, has hailed the election of Organising Secretary of the All Progressives’ Party, APC in Lagos State, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo, as the new Chairman of The Mandate Group, TMG, a political caucus group within the state chapter of the party.

The group, in a statement issued recently by its General Secretary, Mr Kamardeen Owode, said Enilolobo’s election was a reflection of his contributions to the party’s strides not only in Alimosho, but also in Lagos State in general.

The statement reads: ‘’ Enilolobo’s election as Mandate Group chairman is commendable considering the fact that he has always been carrying members along in the management of the party; his uncommon contributions to the victory of APC especially in Alimosho, Lagos State and Southwest in particular.

The group noted that Enilolobo stood against the infiltration of the rank of APC in Alimosho by a militant group which had sympathy for the then ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP and also checkmated the rebellious activities within the APC in the council area.

“We also commended his efforts toward making the forthcoming council election hitch-free and urged aspirants to eschew bickering and support the party’s chosen candidates in the election.”

The post Ambode’s group lauds party caucus leader appeared first on Vanguard News.

