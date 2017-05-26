AMCON recover N134bn in 2016 — CEO
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) recovered N134 billion in 2016, according to Mr Ahmed Kuru, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. Kuru said at a news conference in Lagos on Friday that N86.9 billion was from cash collections while N30.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!