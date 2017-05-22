Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AMCON takes over Wokson International

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

HON. JUSTICE Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court Lagos Division has granted an injunction against Wokson International Limited in Asaba and Warri in Delta State on the application of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The order therefore mandates AMCON to take over all the assets of Wokson International Limited and Chief Dr. William […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.