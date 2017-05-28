AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, has disclosed that it is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN, Ltd to Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states. The Chief Executive of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, told Reuters that all processes on the …
