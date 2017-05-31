Pages Navigation Menu

AMD’s first Vega-powered graphics card arrives June 27, but not for PC gamers

Posted on May 31, 2017

During AMD’s Compurtex press conference, CEO Dr. Lisa Su said that the upcoming Radeon RX Vega cards will launch in late July during the SIGGRAPH 2017 convention. AMD’s first Vega-powered card will target professionals in late June.

