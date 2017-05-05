American Actor, Columbus Short Calls Nicki Minaj Out

American rapper, Nicki Minaj who had a major beef with female rapper Remy Ma which resulted in shots being fired and tracks being released has incurred the wrath of yet another person, this time, an actor. Columbus Short took to his social media page on Instagram to call the rapper out over her plastic surgery…

The post American Actor, Columbus Short Calls Nicki Minaj Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

