American Idol Is Back: ABC Revives Show For 2017-2018 Season

ABC finally made it official this Tuesday morning: The network is reviving American Idol for a new season.

The broadcaster revealed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America” that it has given a greenlight to a 16th season.

The series order ends not only a process that saw multiple networks explore bringing the reality franchise to their air, but also a briefer-than-anticipated absence for a show that just a year ago celebrated its “farewell season.”

“‘American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney|ABC in a statement. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars andThe Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

“GMA” anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos offered few details about the planned revival. They said details such as the show’s host and judging panel were still to be determined, and there’s no word yet about a showrunner.

Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment, added, “American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.”

”ABC’s passion and enthusiasm make them a perfect home for ‘American Idol,’ ” said Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia Group. “We are excited to be partnering with them to discover the next generation of talented artists. It’s an irresistible combination that means now is the ideal time to welcome back one of the most successful shows in the history of contemporary television.”

