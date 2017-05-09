‘American Idol’ will return, but this time on ABC – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
'American Idol' will return, but this time on ABC
Los Angeles Times
Apparently, you can't keep a good singing competition down. Ending days of rumors and speculation, ABC announced Monday morning on “Good Morning America” that it has struck a deal to bring “American Idol” back for the 2017-18 season, which is not far …
