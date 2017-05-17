Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American kills mother on Mother’s Day

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 36 year-old American, Joshua Lee Webb marked Mother’s Day by killing his mother, Tina Marie Webb, who was 59 years old.

And thereafter, he carried the severed head of his mother and with a knife, he walked into a grocery store on the same day and stabbed a clerk before being subdued. Reports said Webb’s body was soaked in blood and his second victim, Michael Wagner is now recovering from hospital.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Joshua Lee Webb: American who murdered mom on Mother’s Day

Local law enforcement officials in Oregon arrested Webb and have charged him to court with murder of his mother and attempted murder of Wagner.

Webb is being held in the Clackamas County Jail, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Monday.

Customers fled the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway in Estacada, Oregon on Sunday morning and called police after Webb entered carrying the head, according to local press reports.

After Wagner, 66, was stabbed, he and other store employees subdued Webb and held him until police arrived, the Sheriff’s Department said.

At about the same time, police said they also responded to a call at the Webb home in Colton, about 12 miles away, where they found Webb’s mother dead. Webb lived with his parents, they said.

Police did not provide any details on what led to Tina Marie Webb’s murder. It was not immediately possible to contact Webb or identify an attorney representing him.

The post American kills mother on Mother’s Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.