Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American Pop stars Allegedly Steal Phyno’s Song

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

It’s no longer news that Nigerian songs are growing in increasing popularity all over the globe and based on that foreign artists are bound to make covers or do respective remixes of the greatest hit songs. However, to brazenly use a song without adequate permission is tantamount to steal and robbing the victim of their…

The post American Pop stars Allegedly Steal Phyno’s Song appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.