Amewu backs Okyenhene in BNI galamsey report scandal – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Amewu backs Okyenhene in BNI galamsey report scandal
Myjoyonline.com
The Ministry of Lands of Forestry has jumped to the defence of the Okyenhene in a recent BNI report accusing the Okyehene and his palace as being complicit in illegal mining activities. A statement issued Tuesday and signed by the sector Minister John …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!