Amnesty: 12,430 Cultists Surrender To Rivers State Government

About 12,430 cultists have surrendered and returned 911 assorted arms to Rivers state Amnesty Committee, Governor Nyesom Wike said on Monday, May 29, 2017.

The governor made this known at a Town Hall meeting and accountability Forum in Port Harcourt to mark his administration’s second anniversary.

Wike explained that the amnesty programme had reduced cult related violence and other criminal activities in the state.

The governor noted that the programme had also recovered 7,661 assorted ammunitions and 147 explosives by the repentant cultists.

He stressed that the government provided over 150 patrol vans to the security agencies to fight crime in the state.

He said that the government also handed over some gun boats to the Nigerian Navy to patrol and protect the Rivers waterways.

The governor stated that the administration had in the last two years made unprecedented investments in infrastructure, which had led to economic boom.

He noted that 13 General Hospitals in 13 local government areas were undergoing reconstruction with the completed ones awaiting furnishing and inauguration.

‘’We are also completing the regional hospitals started by the immediate past administration, located in Etche and Degema councils to serve as referral centres for secondary and tertiary health care,‘’ he added.

He said that the government released over four million US dollars to equip and upgrade the Braithwait Memorial Hospital to international standard.

Wike stated that the gesture was to enable it serve as the Teaching Hospital for the Rivers State University Medical School, pending the construction of its permanent site.

