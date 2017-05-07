Amnesty, #BringBackOurGirls, Dogara, others react to release of 82 Chibok girls

#BringBackOurGirls also said it would authenticate the Chibok girls once their names are released.

The post Amnesty, #BringBackOurGirls, Dogara, others react to release of 82 Chibok girls appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

