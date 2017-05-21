Amnesty Deploys 100 On Vocational Training, Empowers Others – Leadership Newspapers
Amnesty Deploys 100 On Vocational Training, Empowers Others
In continuation of its mandate, the Presidential Amnesty Programm ( PAP) has deployed the first batch of 100 ex-agitators to the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, Yenagoa, while also giving empowerment to others in Rivers State.
FG to engage Niger Delta ex-agitators in sports activities
