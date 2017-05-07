Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amosun approves new Governing Council for Olabisi Onabanjo University

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the constitution of a new Governing Council for the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. The Secretary to the State Government in a release stated that the Council members who are drawn from the Academia, Business and Political sectors will be inaugurated at a date to be announced later. The composition of the Governing Council is as follows:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.