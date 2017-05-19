Amosun Harps on Importance of SMEs to Economic Development

…Gateway Trade Fair Opens in Ogun The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has assured that his government would not relent at providing a favourable ambience for businesses to thrive in the state, noting that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other categories of businesses are vital to economic development, He said this while declaring open the 8th Gateway Trade Fair 2017, with the theme, “Promoting Agricultural Value Chain Through SME’s for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery”, at the MKO Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta yesterday. The governor was optimistic that the nation has a bright future because of current efforts by the government to take full advantage of the value-chain in agriculture.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

