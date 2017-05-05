AMOSUN VS OGUN LABOUR: When prostration can’t buy a bicycle

A COMMON saying in Yoruba is: ‘Idobale kole ra keke’ meaning: Prostration can’t purchase a bicycle.

Despite public apology accompanied by open prostration by members of the labour movement in Ogun State, during May first labour day, Governor Ibikunle Amosun refused to pardon the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Akeem Ambali who remains sacked from the state public service.

October 5, 2016, seven months after the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Ogun State incurred the wrath of its employer – the state government , over the alleged politicisation of its 2016 World Teachers Day , the state government announced its pardon of the remaining three teachers with the exception of the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress , Akeem Ambali on the Workers’ Day.

On November 1, 2016, the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had approved the dismissal of the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Akeem Ambali, the NLC vice-chairman ,the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Dare Ilekeya and 14 others. Eighteen others, who are mostly teachers, were suspended. Their dismissal and suspension were part of the recommendations contained in a report of a panel of inquiry set up to investigate the alleged misconduct of the executive members of the NUT during the 2016 World Teachers Day celebration on October 5 in Abeokuta.

The officials of the union were said to have been suspended for their roles in the conduct of the celebration. The recommendations of the panel signed by the Head of Service, Sola Adeyemi, were approved by the state government for immediate implementation.

Contravention of extant regulations

Vanguard gathered that the state government set up an administrative panel of inquiry to look into alleged complaints received from some members of the public against the affected officers for their alleged involvement “in various acts of misconduct and contravention of extant regulations during the celebration.” The NLC chairman was until his removal a deputy director, Community and Social Development, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state. He was accused of making “inflammatory and scandalous remarks” against the state government, which the panel noted, could cause the breach of peace in the state.

Those dismissed from service were said to have been found guilty of contravening the Public Service Rules 04401, 04421 (c&d) and 04406 (a). Those dismissed were A.O. Oshin, Nola Balogun, Eniola Atiku, Solaru.O., Adebanjo T., Akinola A.S., Oyolola S.A., Obafemi O.B., Ogunsola Peter, Akinlade S.A., Christopher T.A., Ogunrombi A.A., Azeez K.I. and Taiwo A.O. Those suspended were Odusanya S.A., Comrade Akapo, Adegbesan J.O., Adelami S. I., Obadara O., Ogunnuga O.A., Ayokambi T.A., Tijani A.A., Adegbesan J.O., Idowu A.O., Olaifa O.A., Bayo Lasore, Ahmodu S.A., Oludotun Oliyide, Tijani Y.A., Awode I.A., Dada O.A. and Adesanya Abiola

What many thought might be child’s play eventually became a serious trouble for the organised labour as the government kept mum on the pleas by who -is -who both in the state and beyond to pardon the erring workers. While the government was insisting that the erring workers must be dealt with according to the extant law, the leadership of the workers believed, the offence could be ignored.

What seems to have worsened the situation was the strike action embarked upon by the workers which almost ruined the state. It took the intervention of the national leadership of the organised labour before the-14-day strike action over non-payment of check -off dues, deductions among others was called off.

In the bid to appeal to the state governor on behalf of the sacked teachers, the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers admitted that the Ogun State chapter of the Union erred during the celebration of 2016 World Teachers Day and appealed to the governor to rescind his decision on the sacking of 15 union leaders and the suspension of 19 others. The national leadership led by its President, Michael Olukoya, who was flanked by National Secretary, Obong Obong; National Treasurer, Dr. Nasir Idris; first national Vice-President Isaac Achem; National President of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, Anslem Izuije among others said having reviewed the activities of what transpired on October 5, during 2016 World Teachers Day in the state, the union discovered that the leadership erred.

While expatiating on this, the national president said during the celebration which the National Executive Council considered to be over elaborate, the state leadership of the union was allegedly caught in a web of political commentaries which some invitees adjudged as being offensive to government functionaries who were at the occasion.

The appeal by the national leadership of NUT eventually worked out as the state government announced the recall of 12 of the 16 workers dismissed and the 19 workers suspended. Olukoya, hailed Governor Amosun’s decision to pardon 31 sacked and suspended workers in the Ogun State public service, saying, the recall of the affected workers was a great relief to them and their families at this time of “economic hardship” in the country. He, however, appealed to the governor to grant total forgiveness to the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Akeem Ambali and three others, whose sanctions had not been lifted.

Pardon for the remaining workers

After this, the national leadership waited endlessly for the other workers to receive their ‘grace’ from the governor, but, the ‘grace’ did not come. This development prompted the NUT leadership to involve former President Olusegun Obasanjo the traditional rulers in the state who included the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gradebo, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Kayode Adetona.

While explaining how far they had gone to get the governor’s pardon for the remaining workers, Olukoya disclosed that the NUT has contacted the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to intervene in the feud between the Ogun State chapter of the union and the government.

Olukoya said the national executive of the union visited the Ooni two weeks ago to seek his assistance in appealing to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to pardon and reinstate the other three sacked members. He said the recent step became necessary since all appeals to Amosun over the plight of the remaining three teachers had failed.

The last appeal to the governor before the eventual pardon was made by the new chairman of the union in the state, Titilope Adebanjo a few days to the workers day. Adebanjo in his acceptance speech said, the union was hopeful that the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun would use the occasion to pardon the sacked workers in the state.

He said: “the challenge before me is the reinstatement of the sacked teachers and I want to believe that with the magnanimity of our excellency the governor will surprise us. Indeed the governor surprised them as he announced the pardon of the three teachers that were earlier sacked, saying, he would commute the punishment to retirement with full benefits. The challenge before me is the reinstatement of the sacked teachers and I want to believe that at the magnanimity of our excellency. I know he will surprise us.”

Indeed the governor surprised them as he announced the pardon of three of the remaining four workers earlier dismissed for alleged misconduct during the World Teachers Day celebration in October last year. Announcing the pardon in his address at the event to mark the Workers Day, Governor Amosun said; “The dismissed workers are pardoned. They will now proceed on retirement from the public service with full terminal benefits in accordance with the extant public service regulations.” Those to enjoy the pardon are Messrs Dare Ilekoya, Eniola Atiku and Nola Balogun, while the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Akeem Ambali, was left out.

The governor acknowledged the mediation by the national leadership of the labour unions, particularly the Comrade Michael Alogba-led NUT; the national leadership of the NLC and TUC, as well as revered elders like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and respected traditional rulers across Ogun State, among others.

He added,“the pardon does not apply to Mr. Akeem Ambali because, unlike the three others, he had approached the law courts to challenge his dismissal from the civil service. While all parties await the outcome of litigation, as a responsible and law-abiding administration, we cannot be seen to have taken any action on a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.” That will be subjunctive and an affront to the independence of the third arm of the government.

The post AMOSUN VS OGUN LABOUR: When prostration can’t buy a bicycle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

