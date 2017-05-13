‘An Ugly Duckling That Washes Toilets in the Villa’, FFK Takes Lauretta Onochie to the Cleaners

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has refrained from responding to comments by Ms. Lauretta Onochie, a social media assistant at the Buhari Presidency, instead describing her as “an ugly duckling that washes toilets in the Villa.”

Ms. Onochie had in a tweet on Friday attacked Fani-Kayode with insults.

MUST #FFK SPEAK ON EVERYTHING?

Commenting on everything is an indication that there are some loose nuts, upstairs.https://t.co/k9VUamAKsl pic.twitter.com/AEnQgYT0Yw — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 12, 2017

But Fani-Kayode on Saturday said “Truth is I don’t respond to hired help especially when they look like a used tampon. For me to respond to her she would first need to get a facelift. Let the walking corpse that she works for wake up and speak for itself. Then I will respond. For me to respond to her she would first need to get a facelift.”

Ms. Onochie had recently also attacked media mogul and former presidential candidate Chief Dele Momodu on Twitter for advising the Nigerian government in a series of articles via his Thisday backpage column, Pendulum. Momodu in a tweet cautioned Ms. Onochie to act like a freeborn even when she had been sent on a slave errand.

I know you want to do what you’re paid to do but if sent on a slave errand you should behave like a freeborn and know how to join issues! https://t.co/EFFQ8wdI7s — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 27, 2017

__________

