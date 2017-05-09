Anambra 2017: Group shops for Obiano’s replacement

As the Anambra State governorship election draws closer, Anambra North Unity Forum, ANUF, a socio-cultural group says it is not happy with the performance of the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano and announced that it is shopping for replacement in the north senatorial district of the state to contest against Obiano, who incidentally, is also from the district.

ANUF Chairman, Chief Sylvanus Ohaemesi, noted that the group was formed due to imbalance in elections and governance in the state, noting that persons from Anambra South and Anambra Central zones have governed the state for six and 11 years while Anambra North will only be having a four year stint after the expiration of Obiano’s administration.

He said his group, in the interest of equity and fairness, has put structures on ground to ensure that the zone is not booted out of power on the account of poor performance of the incumbent and that an aspirant from the zone should be elected to complete the two four years term for the zone.

As part of arrangements, Ohaemesi said ANUF is already establishing contacts with all the registered political parties that would be participating in the Anambra governorship polls to ensure that all their candidates are from the North senatorial zone.

He commended the former governor, Mr Peter Obi for working tirelessly toward giving Anambra North the opportunity to ascend the throne.

Ohaemesi expressed worry over what he called over monitization of elections in Anambra state which he said had given people with deep pockets undue advantage over others who good governance to offer but had little resources.

The post Anambra 2017: Group shops for Obiano’s replacement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

