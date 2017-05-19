‘Anambra 2017: Ojukwu left Biafra, APGA for Ndigbo ‘

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Col. Joe Achuzia, one of the top Biafran war commanders and a very close, trusted associate of the late Biafra war lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, popularly referred to as “Air Raid’’ has revealed that the two major legacies which Ojukwu bequeathed to the entire Igbo race were Biafra and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

He said the motive behind the formation of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA by Ojukwu and his allies was so formidable that the survival of the political platform should be a concern to all Ndigbo.

Achuzia who spoke when the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on political matters, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu attended his 90th Birthday ceremony at his country home in Asaba, Delta state, frowned at the notion which tended to suggest that APGA is a mere political party, while insisting that APGA is the soul of Ndigbo and at the same time the heart of Igbo survival as an identity vehicle to Igbo quest to managing its own affairs politically.

Col. Achuzia recalled that having succeeded in bequeathing Biafra and APGA as two major legacies to Ndigbo, Ojukwu’s soul soul rested, adding that his thought on Biafra was for a final abode where nobody could cross into to harass his people and APGA, as a platform to resist political limitations against Ndigbo in Nigeria.

He posited that ever since the first republic, Ndigbo were not only denied a shot at the presidency as no political party was willing to give them presidential ticket but were also prevented from having ideological political platform to rally round their own people.

According to Col. Achuzia who was a British trained Aeronautic engineer and one-time Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, “I commend Gov. Willie Obiano for living up to the dreams of APGA’s founding fathers, despite the challenges in human management, adding, I implore Obiano as APGA’s chairman board of trustees, BoT to ensure that APGA produced presidential candidate in 2019 general election if Biafra has not been restored or actualised by then”.

The fiery war commander revealed that it was Ojukwu’s desire for it to be on record that an Igbo ran for the presidency of Nigeria in every election year and that the Igbo come together under a political unity and nurture same to national mainstream.

Responding, Awogu, recalled that Col. Achuzia was the first chairman of APGA in Delta state and expressed happiness that the nonagenarian is still conscious of the survival of the party with Igbo identity and assured him that Obiano has worked exceptionally well to merit a second term mandate from the Anambra electorate

According to Awogu, Obiano’s hard work will in turn energized the party to continue to be making in roads.

He however used the opportunity to call on Anambra electorate to not only ensure the continuity of APGA rule in Anambra state but to be ready to defend their votes come November 18 at all cost against all forms of manipulations from the opposition parties.

The post ‘Anambra 2017: Ojukwu left Biafra, APGA for Ndigbo ‘ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

