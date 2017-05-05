Anambra guber: Obiano’s failure has given me victory — Andy Uba

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA — Anambra governorship hopeful and senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, yesterday, boasted that he would win the November 18 governorship election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Uba said the failure of the sitting governor of the state, Willy Obiano, to meet the expectations of Anambra citizens would make his victory necessary, given his antecedent in his senatorial district in particular and the state in general.

To this end, he appealed to the people of the state to put an end to the hardship they were going through now, saying Anambra would return to its known glory when he takes over after his victory.

The senator, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, spoke yesterday, when a group of women, under the aegis of South East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and the Diaspora, SEPWAND, visited him at the national assembly, in Abuja.

During the visit, the group conferred award of “Dike Igbo” on the senator, saying the development was a mark of appreciation for his contributions in the zone.

Earlier, President of SEPWAND, Mrs Nwanganga Ibeh, said the group was moved by Ubah’s humanitarian efforts towards empowerment and protection of women in the state in particular and Nigeria in general .

She said:”Thus, in recognition of the impact you have made towards the wellbeing of the people from the South East over the years especially women and children, SEPWAND deemed it fit to honour you as “DIKE IGBO” as a mark of appreciation for your contributions in the zone.”

The post Anambra guber: Obiano’s failure has given me victory — Andy Uba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

