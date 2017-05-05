Anambra Guber: Protesters allege plot to frustrate Sen. Uba’s bid

A COALITION of support groups from Anambra State yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in a solidarity protest to support Senator Andy Uba representing Anambra South senatorial district. The group alleged that the recent allegation of certificate forgery levelled against the lawmaker was nothing but a witch-hunt and propaganda intended to frustrate the governorship ambition […]

The post Anambra Guber: Protesters allege plot to frustrate Sen. Uba’s bid appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

