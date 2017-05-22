Anambra man accussed of product counterfeiting knows fate tomorrow

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, will tomorrow deliver its ruling on an application filed by a manufacturer, Benjamin Nwizu, seeking to quash the charge preferred against him by the Federal Government over alleged products counterfeiting.

Nwizu, who is the Managing Director of Bendusco Nigeria Limited, Onitsha, is being prosecuted before Justice I. B. Gafai on a four-count charge.

The charges border on manufacturing, storing and distribution of substandard tooth brush, breaking of seal order and non-compliance with Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON’s regulations.

His counsel, Mr. Chuka Onyali , in the application filed last week, had asked the court to quash the charge for being an abuse of court processes.

Onyali also argued that the amended charge filed by the prosecution should be discountenanced as it was the same with the one already in process.

Responding, the prosecutor, Mr. Joseph Olofindare, argued that the charge was valid and that the application to quash it should be dismissed by the court.

Following their submissions, the judge consequently adjourned the matter till tomorrow for ruling.

Gafai had also granted him bail following his earlier remand in prison custody at his arraignment.

The judge ordered Nwizu to produce a surety, who must not be lower than a Grade Level 8 Officer in the Anambra State Civil Service.

In the charge, Nwizu was alleged to have committed the offence in October 2014.

