Anambra monarchs to honour Obiano with chieftaincy title

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—TRADITIONAL rulers from all the communities in the seven local government areas of Anambra Central senatorial zone will collectively honour Governor Willie Obiano with a chieftaincy title on June 16, 2017, in recognition of what they described as his outstanding performance as the governor of the state.

To ensure the success of the programme, the traditional rulers have set up a seven –member planning committee headed by the traditional ruler of Ifite Dunu, Igwe Emeka Ilouno.

Other members of the committee are Igwe Patrick Okeke of Abagana representing Njikoka local government; Eze Chidubem Iweka of Obosi representing Idemili North; Eze Nnebo III of Akweze representing Anaocha; Igwe Sunday Okafor representing Awka South; Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo of Alor representing Idemili South and Igwe Nnaegbuna of Ebenebe representing Awka North.

Addressing reporters at the end of the committee’s meeting in Awka, Igwe Ilouno said the traditional rulers in the area decided to honour Obiano to appreciate his good works in the areas of security, agriculture, infrastructural development, education, as well as his ability to pay all categories of civil servants as and when due.

Ilouno also said the governor was being honoured for his equitable distribution of amenities to all parts of the state.

Adding that despite the ongoing economic recession in the country, he has been assisting all the 179 communities in the state with N20 million choose –your –project initiated by his administration.

He said: “When someone who has done well is appreciated, he will do more and that is why we want to encourage him by giving him the chieftaincy title. We in Anambra State are lucky because we are blessed with achievable governors.

“Former Governor Peter Obi promised to give us a governor that will be better than him and we thank him for giving us Obiano.”

According to the royal father, the chieftaincy title to Obiano has nothing to do with politics, adding that for all the traditional rulers in all the communities in Anambra Central to come together to honour him was an indication of the love the people had for him.

The post Anambra monarchs to honour Obiano with chieftaincy title appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

