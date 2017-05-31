Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra: Obiano Erects Cenotaph in Honor of Biafran War Heroes

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Obiano Remembers Late Biafran Heroes. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has erected a Transparent Wall of Honor at the Cenotaph in Alex Ekwueme Square containing the names of all heroes past in remembrance of Late Biafran heroes.  Speaking at the memorial event, Governor Obiano stressed the need to keep remembering our heroes past while we celebrate …

