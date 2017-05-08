Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra State University (COOU) Academic Activities Postponed For 2 Days.

This is to inform the general pubic especially students of the Anambra State University (COOU)  that the institution through her management has postponed academic activities for two days. This announcement was made shortly after the Anambra State Governor, Mr Willie Obiano declared a two days public holiday starting from May 8th- 9th 2017. The Public …

