Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parly inquiry into Eskom must include Duduzane Zuma’s ‘fake intelligence report’ – Citizen

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Parly inquiry into Eskom must include Duduzane Zuma's 'fake intelligence report'
Citizen
FILE PICTURE: Duduzane Zuma, president Jacob Zuma's son at Randburg Magistrate's Court, 5 November 2014. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. Reports alleged that Duduzane Zuma generated a 'fake intelligence report' used by the president to 'force' the firing of …
'Zuma used fake intel to cull Eskom execs'Times LIVE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.