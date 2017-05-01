Derek Hanekom must apologise or resign – ANCYL – News24
|
News24
|
Derek Hanekom must apologise or resign – ANCYL
News24
Johannesburg – Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom should apologise or resign as an ANC National Executive Committee member, the ANC Youth League demanded on Monday. The call comes after Hanekom was allegedly quoted in The Cape Times …
Hanekom: 2019 vote comment misinterpreted
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!