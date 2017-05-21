…And the WINNER of our #IsokenTheMovie London Premiere Giveaway is…

Hey BellaNaijarians! We’re excited to share with you the winner of our contest for the London premiere of anticipated Nollywood movie “Isoken” which we announced here. The winner is active BNer Uzoamaka Ugochukwu and she gets the opportunity to attend the event with her sister. Be sure to follow her exciting day on @bellanaijaonline this […]

The post …And the WINNER of our #IsokenTheMovie London Premiere Giveaway is… appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

