Ander Herrera insists Jose Mourinho has faith in his Manchester United players – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Ander Herrera insists Jose Mourinho has faith in his Manchester United players
SkySports
Ander Herrera insists Jose Mourinho is fully behind the Manchester United players as they try to secure a return to the Champions League for next season. Victory over Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night put …
Arsène Wenger's decline drains rivalry with José Mourinho of poison
Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United
Manchester United line up vs Arsenal to include David de Gea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!