Anderlecht win 34th Belgian title
Striker Lukasz Teodorczyk scored twice as Anderlecht won the Belgian league for the 34th time with a 3-1 win at Charleroi on Thursday. Charleroi took the lead in a raucous stadium as play was delayed by fireworks in the stands before three goals in the last half hour saw Anderlecht win a six-team playoff phase. […]
