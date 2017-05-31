Andy Samberg’s Cycling Spoof ‘Tour De Pharmacy’ Is Going To Be Great [Trailer]

Andy Samberg can be pretty hit and miss sometimes, but his previous foray into sports spoofs did muster up a few laughs.

We’re talking about 7 Days In Hell – trailer HERE – and now Samberg is back with Tour de Pharmacy.

It’s a prawn basher, painting the riders of the 1982 Tour de France as a bunch of drugged up psychos, but that’s just fine by us.

Oh, you’ll also see the likes of Orlando Bloom, John Cena, Kevin Bacon, Danny Glover, Dolph Lundgren and Mike Tyson.

And Lance Armstrong, who must be trying to pay the bills following his fall from grace.

Could be a big swing and miss, but we’ll give everyone the benefit of the doubt.

Also, who doesn’t love taking the piss out of these spandex warriors?

[source:highsnobiety]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

