Anenih’s son dies of heart attack

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eugene Anenih, the son of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, has reportedly slumped and died at a Lagos club on Saturday. According to reports, Eugene was playing table tennis, when he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Until his death, he was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nova Finance & […]

