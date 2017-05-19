Anger In Bayelsa Community As Suspected Trawler Shots Fisherman
According to Barr. Christopher, ” the fishermen on Thursday night had set their nets.But when they got to the place on Friday morning, they saw the fishing trawler dragging the nts awaya. They went after the fishing trawler,waving to drop the nets with huge catches, but the occupants of the fishing trawler opened fire on them. The victim was shot in the head and he dropped into the waters.”
Also commenting on the development, the State Coordinator of the Environmental Right Action and Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoE), Comrade Alagoa said “This shooting incident is not different from the reasons the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria [ERA/FoEN] had already put in public space. ”
“The fishing gears of the fisher folk was damaged/trolled by the trawler and when the victim tried to approach the trawler to lay complain; they opened fire…sending bullets to kill.”
“When Will The Authorities in Bayelsa State and Federal Government Act on this? Or, are they saying they haven’t heard of this disturbing issue since?”
It would be recalled that the Civil Liberties Organisation [CLO],Bayelsa State Brance and ERA/FoEN had jointly forwarded a petition with relevant documents to the National Assembly and, the matter has been presented on the floor of the House Representatives some months ago, “I must not fail to thank/commend Hon.Duoye Diri for his untiring efforts in such matters concerning the state.”
