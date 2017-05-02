Angry Is Ugly, Forgiveness Is Sexiness – Ubi Franklin Speaks

Ubi Franklin, TrippleMG boss and estranged husband of Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro may have passed a very sensitive message in just one sentence. “Angry is ugly, forgiveness is sexiness, ” he wrote. It seems he has not been able to move forward with his life. Is he still referring to his estranged wife? Does he …

The post Angry Is Ugly, Forgiveness Is Sexiness – Ubi Franklin Speaks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

