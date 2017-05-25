Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry Lagos CP rains curses on DPOs, Area Commanders

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Mr. Fatai Owoseni, Lagos Commissioner of Police is definitely not happy with the way some of his officers have been conducting their assigned job of law enforcement across the State. In a meeting with the Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) on Wednesday, Owoseni lamented that some of the law enforcement officers had formed corrupt relationships with organised crime figures, receiving kickbacks in exchange for money.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.