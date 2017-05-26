Angry Mob kills man for allegedly stabbing woman to death

An angry mob killed a man identified as Ibrahim Abdulmalik on Thursday who allegedly stabed a lady, Avoshi Seberu, to death for pouring water on him. The tragic incident occurred at Idodere, Ogaminana, Adavi LGA, Kogi state. It was gathered that on Wednesday, Seburu mistakenly poured water on Abdulmalik and apologized to him. However, the …

The post Angry Mob kills man for allegedly stabbing woman to death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

