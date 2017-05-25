Angry mob stones KAI officer to death in Lagos.Read full story here

Angry street traders took laws into their hands after they stoned an officer of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to death in Lagos. The officer, who was identified as Moshood Ayeni was stoned at Iyana Oworo axis of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. It was gathered that the deceased Ayeni was stoned to death before Ogudu lay-by …

The post Angry mob stones KAI officer to death in Lagos.Read full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

