Angry workers ‘chase away’ Senate president, Speaker and ministers from Eagle Square

Angry Nigerian workers protesting against poor minimum wage in the country forced the Senate President Bukola Saraki, speaker of the Hosue of representatives Yakubu Dogara, Minister of Labour and other top government officials and politicians to leave Eagle Square in Abuja during the workers’ day rally on Monday. President Buahri who has not been seen in public recently and rumoured to be ill even-though the minister of information said he is in good health but working from home was missing at the event.

Chris Ngige, minister of labour, and Adams Oshiomole were among the dignitaries who also left the venue abruptly.

Trouble started after Ngige sent Biola Bawa, permanent secretary in the ministry of labour, to deliver his specch.

Ngige sent Bawa because he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion.

The workers refused to listen to the permanent secretary, who left after all efforts to address the audience proved abortive.

Ngige came forward after the official left, but he was booed.

Not even Oshiomhole, a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), could pacify the workers who were protesting poor minimum wage.

When it was obvious that the protesters would not back down, security operatives of Saraki and Dogara, whisked them out of the state box to their vehicles and they left the venue.

Other government officials also left. After the departure of the guests, the workers continued with the programme.

Saraki and Dogara had earlier released statements to felicitate with the workers.

In a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his special adviser on media and publicity, Saraki lauded the resilience and commitment of workers in both the formal and informal sector, describing their contribution to the nation and the economy as priceless.

On his part, Dogara pledged the commitment of the house to passing a new minimum wage bill.

Speaking through Turaki Hassan, his media aide, Dogara increasing workers’ salary and wages have become necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

