Angry Youths Destroys & Burns Down House Of Husband And Wife Kidnappers In Imo State (Photos)

There was panic in umuahara Elelem, Ngor Okpala LGA recently when youths of the community reduced to rubble the house of Mr and Mrs Udo Okere, self confessed serial kidnappers. According to reports, the couple’s cup got full on April 8 2017 after they kidnapped a little girl named Uloma Iheakaram from their village Umuahara during a burial ceremony.

They lid on the crime was blown few days after it was committed, with villagers handing down a week ultimatum within which to return little uloma or have their house brought down.

They failed and angry youths of Elelem made true their vow. The police sources however has said have assured that the the little girl will soon be freed having located her whereabouts.

The post Angry Youths Destroys & Burns Down House Of Husband And Wife Kidnappers In Imo State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

