Anna Ebiere Checkout model’s ‘mommy and me’ inspired photo shoot – Pulse Nigeria
|
Bella Naija
|
Anna Ebiere Checkout model's 'mommy and me' inspired photo shoot
Pulse Nigeria
Former beauty queen Anna Ebiere and her daughter Sophia posed for a mummy and I shoot and we are in love! The duo look so adorable in their new shots inspired by ace photographer Eleanor Goodey. Anna Ebiere and daughter Sophia play. Anna Ebiere …
So Adorable! Anna Ebiere & Daughter Sophia's “Mommy & Me” Inspired Photoshoot | Eleanor Goodey Photography
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!