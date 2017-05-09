Announcing Designers For AFWNigeria 2017

Announcing Designers For The Aspiring Catwalk @ Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

The National Arts Theater Lagos will host the 4th Edition of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN). (The Iconic Edition) Built in 1977 for the African Festival of Arts & Culture (Festac 77).

This architectural master piece represents one of the great symbols in Nigeria’s Art & Culture.

Designers For The Aspiring Catwalk Showcase @ AFWNigeria 2017

Founded in 2014 by Ronke Ademiluyi, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) is a sister event to Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) Europe’s largest annual fashion event promoting and nurturing African and African-inspired design talent.

Using a collaborative catwalk, exhibition and business development programme, AFWL is a social enterprise that has led the way in transforming the perception of Africa’s emerging design talent and apparel industry in the international scene.

The post Announcing Designers For AFWNigeria 2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

